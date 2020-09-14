No More Phone Tag Delivers State-of-the-Art Healthcare Call Center Solutions

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- No More Phone Tag is a firm that was founded by Walter Lundstrom, an entrepreneur who brought the latest call answering technology tools to medical professionals in America. The firm offers highly-affordable, reliable, and professional customized solutions for medical answering services. They are 100 percent HIPAA compliant, assuring complete security of patient information at all times.



Speaking on the benefits of the firm's medical answering service to the medical industry, the company spokesperson said," The medical answering services that we offer are essential in the medical industry. Every medical professional and doctor can benefit from this service. With our quality and customizable options, medical staff and doctors no longer have to worry about prioritizing urgency as our answering service products give options to escalate the system based on urgency. Since we are 100 percent HIPAA compliant, we always take care of all the patients' details handed to us by medical institutions so that they can remain focus on growing their business."



Searching for a HIPAA doctor answering service who can always ensure that the correct doctor is notified for each call? No More Phone Tag is a medical answering service provider that is compliant with HIPAA laws, and their services can be customized to fit any on-call schedule. Each time a patient calls, they ensure that the correct doctor is notified. Their service costs $69 per month. They make sure not to increase the price because of additional fees for patches, minutes, and many others.



Speaking on the benefit of using an accurate call answering service, the company spokesperson said, "The true purpose of a call answering service is to record messages accurately. Therefore, doctors should not use a system that only records half of the actual message. Accuracy leads to efficiency. Therefore, an accurate system is more effective than a system that fails in recording everything the patient has said. By using an accurate call answering system, doctors get important information. Such information could spell the huge difference between good customer service and not."



No More Phone Tag is a leading name among companies that offer the best med answering services in Ohio. They provide excellent customer care support and accurate answering services. Their HIPAA compliant doctor answering service enables them to prioritize patients' calls and treat each patient in a better way. Through the firm's team of call answering professionals, they always make sure that doctors quickly respond to urgent cases and offer 24/7 patient care with ease. They provide medical answering services, during lunch, on weekends, after-hours, or any other time clients may deem necessary.



