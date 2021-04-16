No More Phone Tag Introducing Customizable Phone Answering Solutions for Practicing Physicians to Large Healthcare Facilities

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- No More Phone Tag is a renowned provider of healthcare call answering solutions. The service provider has all kinds of setups available for its medical industry clients who may be having English-speaking or non-English-speaking patients on calls. No More Phone Tag has a team of experienced professionals who have the excellent industry knowledge to work cordially and patiently with every caller. These professionals separate the patients' urgent calls from the non-urgent calls, and then they quickly forward the urgent calls to the doctor-on-call.



In a prominent healthcare sector seminar held recently, the spokesperson of No More Phone Tag announced, "In our industry, it is important to have the capability of handling calls round the clock. Without staff availability 24/7, it is impossible to manage calls after hours, during lunch, and on weekends. However, our medical phone answering solutions deliver professional systems at a price that works with our client's budget. We now offer tailored solutions for any type of healthcare facility at a low monthly flat rate."



The physician answering service price does not alter with the number of calls or messages received per month. No More Phone Tag provides a money-saving alternative that takes the guesswork out of monthly bills and easily allows the cost to be factored in its client's operating budget. The service provider also offers a free trial of its answering solutions. More than 90% of medical facilities that use this free trial continue to use its annual service. The service provider offers friendly customer care and understands what its clients expect from month to month.



The spokesperson further asserted, "Our staff answers every call on the very first ring. We make sure that the physicians are notified immediately so that they may call patients back. There is 100% compliance with HIPAA regulations, and thus, our clients do not need to worry about their patients' confidentiality. Additionally, our custom solutions allow our clients to port in their phone and fax number, eliminating the phone system's need. Our unique setup includes voice messaging for call overflow, as well as auto attendants."



No More Phone Tag's top medical call center also includes features like the receptionist's ability to transfer calls to cell phones, disaster recovery systems, call forwarding, transfer of prioritized calls, transcription of the voicemail, and Web reports. The entire setup can adapt to any schedule and escalate the call process based on urgency. No More Phone Tag offers solutions that work equally for related professions, such as vets and chiropractors.



Founded in 1991, No More Phone Tag offers premium-quality solutions for the doctors' clinics and hospitals seeking to get healthcare answering service. The service provider runs a 24-hour, high-tech medical call center for this purpose. No More Phone Tag manages more than 300,000 medical calls every month. The service provider offers an efficient and time-saving answering setup that allows real-time changes and supports multiple doctors.



