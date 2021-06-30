No More Phone Tag Offering Customized and Bilingual Doctors and Healthcare Answering Services

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2021 -- There were times when telephone answering services weren't as reliable and effective as they have become today. Perturbed by the shortcomings of these services and committed to bringing a positive change in the same, Mr. Walter Lundstrom established No More Phone Tag over 20 years ago. He realized that the services back then were expensive, which is why only big businesses and enterprises could afford them. Telephone answering services were not properly customized, and medical telephone answering services weren't safe and accurate. However, No More Phone Tag brought a change in this status quo with its affordable, safe, accurate, and perfectly customized range of telephone answering services.



While talking about doctors answering services, No More Phone Tag's spokesperson in an interview commented, "Over 90% of doctors trying to get doctor answering services that are worth counting on and sticking to prefer our services. For, we give them so many reasons to do so. For example, we go overboard in customizing our services to match exact client needs. Doctors and healthcare facilities have to provide their services 24/7 because of emergencies. They can get patient calls any time of the day and night, which are hard to answer by the on-call executives during their holidays or lunch hours. However, our telephone answering service remains available every minute of the day or night."



Great customer care is an important aspect of any business's success, and clinics are no exception either. With No More Phone Tag's doctors answering service, doctors can let their patients know that they care. The professional telephone answering service handles after-hours calls promptly and without any hassle. The urgent calls are separated from the non-urgent ones. The doctor on call is quickly notified within three seconds if the call is urgent while non-urgent call patients are asked to leave messages for the next business day.



Shedding light on the healthcare answering services, the spokesperson added, "Knowing the consistent and professional nature of our telephone answering services, many healthcare facilities contact healthcare answering service at No More Phone Tag. Our professional, knowledgeable, experienced, and courteous employees handle all calls with diligence, so there is no scope for error. We utilize the current phone system to create a service that works for our client's healthcare facility. Our unique solutions include auto attendants, voice messaging for call overflow, disaster recovery systems, transcriptions of voicemail, transfer of high priority calls, call forwarding, web reports, and more."



No More Phone Tag's telephone answering services are reliable and safe. They are HIPAA compliant and keep sensitive client information protected and secure. They come at a flat monthly rate regardless of the number of calls a doctor or healthcare facility receives every month. Those interested can call at (866) 366-6868 today for more information or to book a 14-day free trial.



