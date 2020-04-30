No More Phone Tag Offering Efficient Phone Answering Solutions for Property Management

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- No More Phone Tag is not only a provider of high-quality medical phone answering solutions but also of cost-effective property management answering solutions. The service provider has call handling experts who know how to separate the truly urgent maintenance calls from the less urgent ones. If their client's tech is not able to answer, they escalate right away. With No More Phone Tag, its clients' residents get better service whenever they cannot answer the phone. The client's team also becomes more efficient.



In the latest media interview, the spokesperson of No More Phone Tag announced, "Along with our 100% HIPAA-compliant doctor's answering service, we now provide exceptional support towards property management. People can anytime call and talk to one of our friendly support staff or ask for as many references as they like. We present no surprises when it comes to our service charges. Our flat-rate answering solutions always meet every client's budget while there is no per call and per message fees or hidden charges. Our rates never change."



While the clients do not need to worry about property management or physicians answering service cost with No More Phone Tag, they also do not need to bother about the customization of these solutions. The service provider understands the importance of its client's solutions being as unique as their community. With tailor-made answering solutions, it ensures that every client makes a great impression with professionally recorded customized greetings. These custom solutions are fully adaptable to any type of schedule.



Besides, the spokesperson revealed, "Our apartment answering solutions provide options for the call process to escalate based on the urgency of the phone call. Further, our clients always have access to word-for-word messages at their fingertips. Our solution makes sure that they receive voice copies of all messages by email. True maintenance emergencies get top priority, ensuring happy residents and property owners. Our experts deliver less urgent calls automatically to our clients' leasing agents when they are available."



As part of its property management answering service , No More Phone Tag ensures that its clients do not need to call forward their lines. The service provider automatically answers for them when they are busy or out of the office. Additionally, prospective residents always hear the professionally recorded descriptions of client property's features and amenities. No More Phone Tag focuses on running its clients' properties more efficiently while cutting their overhead. The service provider makes no delay in forwarding true maintenance emergencies to the on-call staff and holds non-urgent messages until the next day.



About No More Phone Tag

No More Phone Tag offers the best med answering service for physicians, as well as for small to large healthcare facilities. The updated technologies of the service provider allow for a complete backup of any current system and have the ability to completely replace its client's current system if necessary. The call answering solutions from No More Phone Tag ensure that all sensitive information remains protected and secure. The service provider answers, prioritizes, and/or escalates more than 10,000 calls per day, 365 days a year.