No More Phone Tag Offering Reliable and Affordable Healthcare Call Center Solutions

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- No More Phone Tag has consistently been providing high-quality, safe, cost-effective, and fully customized phone answering services for over twenty years. The type and nature of telephone answering services before the advent of this enterprise was different. They were not tailored to perfection and were expensive. Resultantly, only big and well-established companies and businesses could avail them. Then No More Phone Tag introduced its answering services, which were inexpensive, accurate, safe, and tailored to match exact customer requirements. Businesses of all sizes started availing them as and when required.



Answering a query related to No More Phone Tag, the company spokesperson stated, "Traditional phone answering services had many shortcomings, which our founder (Mr. Walter Lundstrom) noticed. He got specifically concerned about the answering services that the medical industry relied on back then, which were not staffed by medically trained professionals. The on-call executives used to be some random people, with little or no knowledge of the patient's pain or illness. As a result, most of the time they were incapable of paging the doctor on call on time. For making the situation better for both patients and doctors, Mr. Walter Lundstrom formed his reliable medical and healthcare phone answering services."



No More Phone Tag was formed mainly for providing professional phone answering services to the medical industry; however, the company has many clients out of this field also. Excellent phone answering services that the company offers include doctors' answering services, apartment answering, physician's answering service, and medical office answering service. With its reliable and budget-friendly telephone answering services, No More Phone Tag enables its clients to remain competitive, portray a friendly and professional image to each caller, and be able to portray themselves as the best.



The spokesperson added, "The very nature of the healthcare industry is such that physicians and clinics must have the capability to answer and handle calls round the clock. However, doing the same during lunch, on weekends, and after-hours becomes impossible for doctors and healthcare facilities due to the unavailability of staff. We at No More Phone Tag have a perfect solution for this problem in the form of pocket-friendly and customized phone answering services. We have emerged as a sought-after choice for many healthcare facilities looking for top healthcare call centers. Our quality backed and affordable healthcare call center solutions help them focus on other aspects of success and development."



No More Phone Tag indeed is a great choice for those looking for medical answering service that is accurate, safe, and budget-friendly. Both, small and big medical facilities can avail the medical telephone answering services provided by this distinguished enterprise. No More Phone Tag has a high yearly retention rate, as 9 out of 10 doctors stick to the services after trying them once.



About No More Phone Tag

No More Phone Tag is a provider of reliable and affordable telephone answering services. Those in need of the best med answering service can contact the company, as it has a knack for providing bi-lingual/tri-lingual medical telephone answering services at a flat rate of $69.