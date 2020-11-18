No More Phone Tag Offering Reliable Yet Affordable Doctors and Apartment Phone Answering Services

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- No More Phone Tag introduced its efficient, accurate, pocket-friendly, and fully customized telephone answering services over 20 years ago. The founder, Mr. Walter Lundstrom, decided to form his company after noticing the shortcomings of telephone answering services. He got specifically concerned about the answering services that the medical industry relied on back then, which were not staffed by medically trained professionals. The on-call executives being some random people with little or no knowledge of a patient's pain or illness used to have no idea as to when to page doctors on call.



No More Phone Tag's spokesperson in an interview commented, "Our Company was formed mainly to provide reliable telephone answering services to the medical industry; however, today we are offering our services to a wider set of clientele. They include doctors, healthcare facilities, apartment managers, and more. There was a time, before the advent of our services, when telephone answering services could only be availed by big corporations and businessmen because of their high price. When we introduced our competitively priced services, even individuals and small enterprises started availing them. Soon we became a sought-after choice for many in need of the best answering service for doctors, apartment managers, and more."



When doctors try out the answering services offered by No More Phone Tag, about 90% of practitioners decide to stick to them. The reasons responsible for the same are many, such as their affordability. They have pocket-friendly pricing, which is only a flat rate of $69 per month. Doctors counting on these services need not worry about the soaring bills, as No More Phone Tag doesn't add charges or extra fees. As the services are fully customized to match the needs of medical offices, physicians can personalize their on-call and escalation process.



Shedding light on the apartment answering service on offer, the spokesperson further stated, "We have a high retention rate with property managers also, as they also find our services worth it. As we know their business well, we specialize in separating the urgent calls from the less urgent ones. In case property managers don't answer calls for the first time, we escalate them right away. Yet another feature that makes our services the top apartment answering services is the professionally recorded descriptions of the property features and amenities that prospective residents get to hear each time."



No More Phone Tag answering services are 100% HIPAA compliant, and the company takes the privacy and confidentiality of its clients seriously. No More Phone Tag's priority is to remain current on HIPAA training and regulations so that clients can rest assured that their sensitive information remains protected and secure.



About No More Phone Tag

No More Phone Tag has a reputation for providing unmatched telephone answering services, which are of great use for individuals and both small and big enterprises or businesses. Therefore, those looking for doctor answering service that is accurate, safe, and cost-effective can get in touch with No More Phone Tag today.



Contact Information:



No More Phone Tag

787 S. State Street, Suite B Westerville,

Ohio-43081, USA

Phone: (614) 895-2820

Toll-Free: 1-800-929-1202

Web: www.nomorephonetag.com