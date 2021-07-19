No More Phone Tag Offering Top Med Answering Services at Affordable Rates

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2021 -- For the healthcare industry, customer care is a top priority. One company that understands this better than most is No More Phone Tag. They offer a medical answering service designed to fulfill the needs of doctors and their patients by providing the best customer care practices with online operators who are well-trained and know how to respond to calls medically related professionally. In addition, they are HIPAA compliant, so clients need not worry about any legal issues concerning patient confidentiality. With their focus on quality and attention to detail in all aspects of their business practices, it is no wonder why over 50% of hospitals have chosen them as their phone answering service provider!



A spokesperson of No More Phone Tag recently reached out and stated, "Medical answering services can help relieve tension for hospital staff, and they allow hospitals to do more with the same amount of people. For things to run smoothly at a medical center, everyone must have ample time throughout their day without interruption from patients calling in or coming into the office. The result: less multitasking means fewer mistakes during patient care! Our healthcare answering solution includes several features that can help avoid call overflow. For example, we can forward your incoming calls and voice messages when our lines are full so you will never miss an important phone conversation with patients or staff members. Additionally, automatic attendants allow new customers who do not know how to find what they need on their own be able to get in contact with someone from our company without any fuss at all!"



No More Phone Tag provides a one-stop solution for all the clients' needs. Doctors on-call will receive urgent messages with three seconds, and each physician is free to customize their process so that they are always up to date. With a plethora of features like flat rate answering service pricing, real-time changes possible in policies, or escalation processes, clients know exactly how much they spend every month which comes as a great relief!



The spokesperson further stated, "Our online operators are professionals and they are highly trained to attend patients calls. They will make sure that not even a single call gets neglected so the caller can have an enjoyable experience with us. No matter at what time we get your call for solving patient queries, our operator will be there assisting you in the best possible way."



No More Phone Tag is a phone service provider that specializes in customer care. They provide exceptional, personalized services to every caller no matter what time of day it may be and always handle calls promptly without hassle or frustration for their clients. Clients have been using the company's services since they opened because of how easy-to-navigate and friendly each operator has been with them - especially when no one is available at work or home! Get physician answering service cost at affordable prices.



About No More Phone Tag

For the medical practice looking for the top med answering service, No More Phone Tag is at their disposal. They have experience and skills that will make any late-night just as successful as any other time of day!



