No More Phone Tag Offering Top-Notch, HIPAA Compliant Medical Call Answering Service

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- No More Phone Tag helps medical practices and property management firms earn growth and profits. The company has been around 1991, offering call answering services that comply with both, clients' specifications and HIPAA regulations. The service operates round the clock, taking calls during office hours, after hours, on weekends and holidays, and in hectic scheduling times. No More Phone Tag has the resources to answer, prioritize, and/or escalate over 300,000 calls a month, making it one of the busiest call centers in the US. Bi-lingual and tri-lingual services are offered in English, Spanish, Polish, Chinese, Russian, and multiple other popular languages.



On medical call answering service, the spokesperson at No More Phone Tag recently stated, "Nomorephonetag is an advantage that no medical office, big or small can be denied off. We handle all the calls, allowing the medical office staff to focus on their core competencies, and stay efficient and productive. We serve as the sole point of contact for multiple office locations, eliminating the need for hiring many receptionists to attend calls at different locations. While the physician can utilize after-hours to relax, recover, and connect with family, the patients can talk to trained health professionals. They are, thus, well attended in their time of need."



No More Phone Tag has set exacting standards for its call handlers in service delivery. They are trained to pick the call in the first ring, greet callers, evaluate the call, and provide support for the issues they can handle. The call handlers identify calls that require immediate response and pass them on to the physician within 3 seconds flat. If no answer is forthcoming, they transfer the call to the next person on the on-call list. In case the call is not urgent, the message will be forwarded to the client during normal practice hours the next working day. The protocol is designed to eliminate potentially dangerous phone tags and make patients feel cared for.



The spokesperson further stated, "As the leading Medical call centers near me, No More Phone Tag understands what medical practices need to stay poised for growth. That reflects in our comprehensive, well-curated packages, comprising call forwarding, transfer of high priority calls, voice messaging for call overflow, transcriptions of voicemail and web reports, auto attendants, and disaster recovery systems. A receptionist to transfer calls to cell phones is also provided if required. Thanks to our growing capacity, we can support multiple doctors at the same time, ensure real-time changes, and tailor services to each doctor, each practice."



No More Phone Tag complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations to keep the patients' privacy and health information anonymous. Note that, the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) requires every business associate of the healthcare provider to stay HIPAA compliant. The service is available at a flat-rate plan, costing $65 per month for all individual calls, pages, patches, and minutes.



About No More Phone Tag

No More Phone Tag is a hi-tech on-call answering company founded by Walter Lundstrom in 1991. The company has put together state-of-the-art call centers to cater to healthcare and property management sectors across the US. Over the years, No More Phone Tag has shaped a reputation as the go-to source for anyone looking to contact for medical answering service.



