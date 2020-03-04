No More Phone Tag Offering Top-of-the-Line Med Answering Solutions at Highly Affordable Rates

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- In the healthcare industry, it is important to have the capability to handle calls round the clock. Without staff availability 24/7, it is impossible to manage calls after hours or on holidays. However, it is very much possible with the high-quality phone answering solutions from No More Phone Tag. The service provider offers professional systems and multilingual setups at a price that works with every client's budget. No More Phone Tag answers every single call on the very first ring.



The spokesperson of No More Phone Tag, in the latest industry meeting, revealed, "Unlike other healthcare answering solutions, we offer our customers low monthly flat rates. Our rate remains fixed, regardless of the number of calls they receive per month. This money-saving alternative takes the guesswork out of monthly bills and easily allows the cost to be factored in our clients' operating budget. More than 90 percent of medical facilities that use the free trial of our solutions continue to use our annual services."



Issues and errors arise with many medical answering solutions. However, No More Phone Tag is a leading med answering services firm with call handling experts who are professional and consistent and who treat patients with respect. They have the right experience and industry knowledge that helps them separate urgent from non-urgent calls while remaining 100% compliant with HIPAA regulations. These professionals make sure that the concerned physicians are notified immediately so that they may call their patients back. The service provider utilizes its client's current phone system to create a custom solution that works for their facility.



Further, the spokesperson asserted, "We also allow our clients to port in their phone and fax number, eliminating the need for a phone system completely. Our unique solution includes voice messaging for call overflow, receptionist ability to transfer calls to cell phones, auto attendants, and disaster recovery systems, along with the transfer of high-priority calls, transcriptions of voicemail, Web reports, and call forwarding. Our clients receive this solution at no hidden costs, and they know what to expect from month to month."



No More Phone Tag has a friendly customer care team and experienced support staff to help its clients that want to get healthcare answering services. The service provider offers solutions that are tailored to the needs of its client's office or facility, including the ability to adapt to any schedule and the option to escalate the call process based on urgency. No More Phone Tag also handles after-hours calls professionally, promptly, and without any hassle. The service provider reduces erroneous information and inconsistencies, while its call centers work to precision.



No More Phone Tag is one of the top healthcare call centers. The service provider caters to the phone answering needs of physicians and medical facilities of all types. No More Phone Tag receives calls professionally during and after hours, during lunch breaks, or on weekends. The service provider provides the required balance of serving as many patients as possible while ensuring that each patient feels important and receives optimal care.