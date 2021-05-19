No More Phone Tag Offers Exceptional Patient Care Service

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- No More Phone Tag is a company offering medical answering service designed to fulfill the healthcare industry's challenging needs. They have the best customer care service practices to provide the happiest experiences for doctors and their patients. Their team of professional online operators is well-trained and knows precisely how to respond to calls that are medically related professionally. In addition, they are HIPAA compliant, and therefore, clients need not worry about legal issues concerning patient confidentiality.



The company spokesperson said, "The idea of hiring a medical answering service will come up with many benefits. This is because the employees working at the hospital will also feel relieved from the tension of extreme multitasking like attending patient calls, attending patients present at the medical center, fixing appointments, resolving patient queries, connecting patients to doctors and many more. With the assistance of a medical call center, everything can easily be managed smoothly. At No More Phone Tag, we are a HIPAA compliant medical answering provider who can handle patient calls during hectic scheduling time. Our healthcare answering solution includes call forwarding, voice message for call overflow, auto attendants, transfer of high priority calls, receptionists' ability to transfer calls to cell phones and more."



Get the best medical answer services from No More Phone Tag. The company enables doctors on-call to hear urgent messages from patients with three seconds. Their services can be customized as per the needs of a physician. So, each physician can personalize their on-call and escalation process. The company's answering services allow real-time changes to be made and can support multiple doctors. Additionally, clients will always be aware of how much they will spend every month with the company. This is because the company's medical answering services pricing is only a flat-rate fee of $69 per month with no hidden charges. So, they never add per-minute charges or extra fees.



The company spokesperson added, "Our online operators are professionals and are highly trained to attend patients calls. They make sure that not even a single call gets neglected. So they can make the callers experience good. No matter at what time they get a call for resolving the patient queries, they make sure that they assist all callers in the best possible way."



No More Phone Tag is a top healthcare call center in Ohio. They have a 96.9 percent yearly retention rate, and doctors only leave their services when they retire. Their customers continue using their services because of the friendly customer care their online operators provide. They provide exceptional patient care and always handle client's after-hours calls promptly, professionally, and without any hassle. So, with the company, clients are guaranteed that their patients will always receive a polite, personalized response whenever they are unavailable.



About No More Phone Tag

No More Phone Tag is an experienced call-center company specializing in providing a virtual receptionist service to various medical practices. They have the skills and experience to make an after-hour a success. So, to get best med answering service in Ohio, clients should consider contacting the company.



