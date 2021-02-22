No More Phone Tag Providing Affordable Doctor Answering Service

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- No More Phone Tag is a phone answering service designed for medical clinics that need automated reception service to regulate their flow and efficiency while in practice. Established around 1991, No More Phone Tag offers call answering services while safeguarding the client's information and being compliant with HIPAA. The service does not have any specific ending time like a real in-house receptionist. It operates around the clock, from morning to evening, and throughout 365 days of the year. The service does not need any vacation times or holidays. With the help of technology, No More Phone Tag can answer over 30,000 calls in a single month. It is one of the busiest call centers in the entirety of the United States. The services support multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Polish, Chinese, Russian, among many others.



No More Phone Tag's spokesperson recently reached out and stated, "No More Phone Tag is very beneficial for any medical clinic. We handle all kinds of calls. In this way, the medical staff can focus on the more pressing matters that need their attention. Since we serve as a connecting link between the clients and the clinic, there is no need to hire an in-house receptionist to attend your call at the clinic. We help the clinics to be more efficient and as productive as possible. With us taking all the calls at any point of the day, you can now relax after work hours and take some much-needed breaks while your patients and clients get the same amount of attention if they would have called an in-house receptionist."



For the people trying to Find Doctor Answering Service, No More Phone Tag is right here to help. The company is so efficient in the business that it has set very high standards for answering the industry's answering services. The employees are trained beforehand so that they know what they are doing once on the actual field. Be it picking the call in the first ring, greeting callers, evaluating the call, and providing support for the issues they can handle. In case of a dire emergency, the call holder will pass the call to the respective physician in 3 seconds flat. In case there is no such emergency, the message from the caller would be taken and then transferred to the concerned medical professional during their downtime.



The spokesperson further added, "No More Phone Tag is more than just a med answering service. We have affordable packages that include all forwarding, transfer of high priority calls, voice messaging for call overflow, transcriptions of voicemail and web reports, auto attendants, and disaster recovery systems.



To get the latest information about No More Phone Tag, Contact For Flat Rate Answering Services at their website and get one of the best med answering services for the clinic.



About No More Phone Tag

Are you looking for a med answering service with affordable Hipaa Compliant Answering Service Cost? No More Phone Tag is an on-call med answering company founded by Walter Lundstrom in 1991. It is the go-to source for getting med answering services for a clinic.



Contact Information:

No More Phone Tag

Address: 787 S. State Street, Suite B Westerville, Ohio, 43081

Ph: (614) 895-2820

Toll- Free: 1-800-929-1202

Website: www.nomorephonetag.com