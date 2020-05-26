No More Phone Tag Providing HIPAA-Compliant, Custom Setups for Healthcare Phone Answering

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- No More Phone Tag is a provider of medical phone answering solutions that ensure complete patient confidentiality. Every call is important to any physician or healthcare facility, which is why the service provider receives their calls 24/7 to avoid missing important calls during the weekends or lunchtime and after hours. No More Phone Tag can answer for multiple physicians throughout any type of schedule. The on-call physicians receive emergency messages word for word. They can get these messages on their mobile phone, home phone, or through a text.



During a recently held online conference, the spokesperson of No More Phone Tag shared, "We send the messages to additional backup numbers if the on-call physician cannot be reached for an urgent message. We also deliver email messages that include emergency call information. Doctors get notifications within three seconds for all urgent calls. Patients can also leave non-urgent messages with us to be returned during the next business day. Additionally, we allow the physician to return a phone call without the need to block their phone number."



No More Phone Tag offers the best HIPAA compliant answering service that has an annual renewal rate of nearly 100%. The service provider remains consistently accurate with its phone answering solutions. The call answering experts from No More Phone Tag can reduce any mistakes that are common with traditional answering solutions. These experts answer professionally while providing superior patient care, flawlessly following any instruction from the client practice. The service provider offers solutions that work with its clients' budgets.



The spokesperson further informed, "Our answering setups are completely customizable to the needs of our client's office or facility, with the option to escalate the call process based on relevant urgency. We utilize our client's current phone system to create a service that works for their facility. We also allow our clients to port in their phone and fax number, eliminating the need for a phone system. Our unique solution includes voice messaging for call overflow and receptionist ability to transfer calls to cell phones."



No More Phone Tag's answering solution also includes auto attendants, disaster recovery systems, transcription of the voicemail, and Web reports. The service provider's multilingual setups are suitable for even those clients whose patients do not speak English. For those that contact for healthcare answering services, No More Phone Tag also provides a free 14-day trial. The service provider otherwise offers cost-effective solutions at a flat monthly rate. There are no hidden fees and no additional charges per message. Throughout the service contract, the rate never changes regardless of the number of calls per month.



About No More Phone Tag

No More Phone Tag offers professional and friendly medical call answering solutions, as well as the best property management answering service. As part of its healthcare answering solutions, the service provider extends exceptional support towards patient care. The call handling experts from No More Phone Tag are trained and experienced to separate urgent from non-urgent calls while remaining fully compliant with HIPAA standards.