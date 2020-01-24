No More Phone Tag Providing the Best Phone Answering Solutions for Medical Practices and Doctors

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Great businesses start with great customer care, and doctors' offices are no different. No More Phone Tag offers doctor's phone answering solutions that ensure its clients' after-hours calls are handled promptly, professionally, and without any hassle. The service provider helps its clients provide the needed balance of serving as many patients as possible while making sure that each patient feels important and receives optimal care. No More Phone Tag has a system that benefits both its clients and their patients.



While attending a media event, the spokesperson of No More Phone Tag stated in an interview, "We provide our medical phone answering solutions to all types and sizes of healthcare facilities and physician clinics. If a call is truly urgent, our experts notify the doctor on-call within three seconds, and the doctor can return the call quicker than ever before. For non-urgent calls, the patients can quickly leave messages for the next business day. We customize our solutions to the individual wants and needs of our clients."



No More Phone Tag not only offers phone answering support for regular facility operating hours but also for after-hours and weekends. Each physician can personalize their own on-call and escalation process. Additionally, doctors can call back through its service so the patient only sees the phone number of their practice. The doctor's answering service of No More Phone Tag makes its client's medical office more efficient so they can help their patients in the timeliest manner.



The spokesperson also informed, "We deliver solutions that are precise and 100% HIPAA compliant. We also remain current on HIPAA training and regulations so that our clients can stay assured that their sensitive information remains protected and secure with us. We even dispatch to multiple backup numbers if there is no response from the on-call doctor to an emergency call. Thus, our clients do not need to worry about missing important calls. We handle every call consistently and exactly per client instructions so they have no headache about dealing with their own answering service."



With the doctor's telephone answering service available at No More Phone Tag, its clients may know exactly how much they will spend each month. Customers will never run into extra charges for individual calls, pages, patches or minutes. The service provider makes it easy for its clients to budget, whether the call is emergency status or not. No More Phone Tag makes it a better alternative with its flat and fixed service cost. The service provider also offers a free 14-day trial of its med answering service.



About No More Phone Tag

No More Phone Tag offers customized medical practice answering service that maximizes the productivity and reflects the brand image of its client facility. The service provider has updated technologies to allow for a complete backup of any current system, as well as to completely replace its client's current system on the requirement. No More Phone Tag offers high-quality phone answering solutions that keep its client's facility competitive and best at what it does.



Contact Information:



No More Phone Tag

787 S. State Street, Suite B

Westerville, Ohio 43081, USA

Phone: (614) 895-2820

Website: https://www.nomorephonetag.com/