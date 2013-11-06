San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- No more struggles to start a yoga studio business; now start with a bang with centeredbusiness.com. Put together a smart and savvy business plan for a yoga studio with expert guidance and consultation from the leadership coach Al Lipper. CenteredBusiness.com provides a complete curriculum for an aspiring yoga studio business owner, or anyone who has already started in the yoga studio business but is struggling to reap profits.



Any business can be a risky venture, but that doesn't mean that there aren’t ways to start off profitable, or even to convert an existing business into a profitable endeavor. Al Lipper at centeredbusiness.com offers tried and tested business plans for building a yoga studio business, with a proven track record of providing surefire success. He has compiled a pool of well thought out strategies and business plans delivered in the form of a manual course or CDs, which provide complete insight on how to make a flourishing start.



This program offers a complete super studio manual, which is a collection of interviews offering the testimonials and tips of people who have already made their yoga studio venture a success. The yoga studio workbook is complete collection of interactive worksheets and articles to help business owners gain better insight on how to manage a yoga studio.



As a special bonus, the 8-week group telephone session class with Coach Al Lipper teaches the basics of helping a yoga studio business to thrive. Each component of this program provides insights on key business principles for running a successful yoga studio. It will absolutely accelerate business growth, whether you have a start-up yoga studio or an established one.



About CenteredBusiness.com

For years, Al Lipper at centeredbusiness.com has been helping yoga studio owners make their studios more profitable while at the same time mindfully slowing down their actual work pace. On centeredbusiness.com, you will find business tools designed specifically for yoga studio owners to help run a more successful studio and to do it more quickly and easily, with less hassle. Al helps studio owners struggling to grow their business, while sharing his unique perspective on overcoming the stressful and overwhelming tasks of running a profitable yoga, Pilates or tai chi studio through his experiences as a leadership coach, CEO, and motivational speaker.



To learn more, please visit http://www.centeredbusiness.com or call him at (805) 544-3938.