No More Tax Payroll Hassles with the New Import Function in EzPaycheck 2013

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- The innovative creator of payroll software, Halfpricesoft.com has just added a new user friendly and time-saving feature to 2013 ezPaycheck payroll software. Many users that handle payroll tasks manually and with other application asked for simple way to switch ezPaycheck program. In response to customers’ requests, the new edition paycheck software rolled out earlier this year with the new import feature.



Halfpricesoft.com has improved the current version by adding a data import feature will speed up the first-time payroll system setup by importing employee name, address, city, state and other information quickly from the .csv file. EzPaycheck payroll software developers are sure this new features can ease the headaches usually associated with starting a new computer payroll system by creating this paycheck software even more user-friendly.



“ezPaycheck saves users’ time and money on tax calculation, check printing and tax reporting, “explained Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com, “In response to users’ requests, we added the new import feature. Users can now switch to computer payroll system quickly and easily.”



Priced at just $89 per installation for new users ($59 for ezPaycheck 2012 users), ezPaycheck 2013 payroll software is affordable for any size business. Created for ease of use by business owners and managers, ezPaycheck saves time and expense while increasing accuracy when processing payroll.



EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software is designed with small business users in mind and is easy to use from day one. The new edition of this in-house payroll system includes current tax tables and tax forms and an enhanced user interface design. Customer satisfaction is ensured with the risk-free 30-day trial at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.



EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software unique highlights:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



Small business owners who are seeking productivity-booting solution are welcome to start the 30-day no obligation test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software at: http://halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/Payroll-software.html



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.