No Other Gods - a New Science Fiction Novel by Tech Journalist John Koetsier

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- 13th Aug 2013, Geno exists only to fight and to die for the pleasure of the gods.



But he doesn’t die, and as he fights, he remembers. And as he remembers, Geno becomes more and more who he really is. Or was.



From ancient Sumer to earth’s distant future, Geno battles with sword and laser, arrow and particle beam, seeking only to obey.



At least at first.



“Thou shalt have no other God than me,” the ancient commandment says. But slowly Geno learns that any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic … and that those who claim to be gods, who require his obedience and worship, may be all too human after all.



Human enough to envy. Human enough to desire the only woman in his life.



And human enough to kill what they no longer require.



Praise for No Other Gods

"John is an amazing new talent to watch out for!"

- Matthew Mather, author of Atopia Chronicles and CyberStorm



“An Asimov tone with a Battle Royale feel and a Game of Thrones twist!”

- Simon Dawlat, CEO of AppGratis



“Battle descriptions are awesome and the action was pure adrenaline injected into my brain!”

- Alexandre Rocha Lima e Marcondes, Geeks with Blogs



“Pulled me into the story right away … it was actually hard for me to stop!”

Andi Gutmans,creator of the PHP programming language



“Few writers are as much a joy to read … you won't stop!”

- Matt Marshall, editor-in-chief of VentureBeat

350 pages, 95,000 words



John Koetsier is a journalist at VentureBeat covering Apple and Twitter,and a technologistwho has built websites, online learning portals, mobile apps, and a user interface for the Disney Netpal PC.



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