"No Pain No Gain," a Real 3D Player Versus Player Combat Game, Launches on Kickstarter!

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- No Pain No Gain is a new one-on-one fighting game, with additional support for free-for-all and team deathmatch game modes. Set in four to six arena-style maps, No Pain No Gain enables players to experience a real 3D player versus player combat game. Free of lag, the game incorporates many signature features for unique combat experiences, including a stamina bar for jumping, running, or using special power moves, a health bar, and unique battle attacks and combat combinations. Players will have the ability to string moves together by pressing an attack key at the right moment, or even stagger attacks to throw off opponents, and challenge them in this intensive 3D fighting game. Requiring advanced combat skills and real-time strategy, No Pain No Gain is expected to offer a fun, yet challenging, 3D gaming environment for players around the world.



No Pain No Gain currently exists on a playable multiplayer server, confirming that real 3D fighting games can be done. The game has been tested with EU-US play to positive results with the power of the Unreal Engine 4. Soon deploying the server to Google Cloud, No Pain No Gain will push performance even further to scale drastically with increased popularity.



A lag-free online 3D PvP game, No Pain No Gain is expected to release its Alpha version in early August 2021 after initial funding rounds complete. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/npng/no-pain-no-gain-a-real-3d-pvp



Supporters around the world can back No Pain No Gain by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including exclusive access to copies of the game. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About No Pain No Gain

No Pain No Gain is a lag-free online 3D fighting game. With player versus player styles, No Pain No Pain delivers one-on-one, free-for-all, and team deathmatch game modes, challenging players to use combat moves and strategies to defeat others online.



Contact:



Contact Person: Kristian Magda

Company: NPNG

City: San Antonio

State:Texas

Country: United States

Phone: 4097501784

Email: kristian.magda@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/npng/no-pain-no-gain-a-real-3d-pvp