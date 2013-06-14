No Paperwork Needed…: Captivating New Novel by C C Nash Exposes Raw & Unforgiving World of Loan Sharks

Laramie, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- When times get tough, some people will do anything for money. While they can offer quick cash-in-hand, a powerful new novel by C C Nash showcases how engaging with loan sharks is no way easy way out of a financial hole.



Funny, sharp and insightful, ‘No Paperwork Needed…: Memoirs of an Inept Loan Shark’ proves that, while borrowers often have it tough, those actually lending the money can quickly sink into enough earth-shattering problems of their own.



Synopsis:



Trench’s days as chief collections agent for a gritty, unforgiving loan shark business are never routine—funny, sad, surprising, violent—but never routine. Even so, an encounter with a vicious and vindictive terrorist takes this business to unprecedented and shocking levels of danger with the assaults coming at them, not from them.



Quick thinking and decisive action may not be enough to save either their business or their lives as they partner with of all entities, the CIA, who may turn on them as well as the terrorist. This book takes the reader on a romp and an adventure with a satisfying if surprising conclusion.



As the author explains, his narrative was deliberately written to fuse light-hearted quips with bold undertones.



“I wanted the book to be very well-rounded. It truly is a very fun and enjoyable read. It was professionally edited and been reviewed by seven different knowledgeable readers; each and every one, once again, pointing out that the book presents a very fun experience for the reader,” says Nash.



“Crime, sex, violence, love, fancy cars and coffee makers, a terrorist and a kidnapped child are just some elements of the story. Want to know more? Buy the book!”



Due to the book’s early success, Nash plans to dive deeper into the lives of his protagonists.



“I am currently writing the second book, which is due for release this winter. It’s going to be a perfect follow-on from the first; exposing even more truths and twists about the financial underworld,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘No Paperwork Needed…: Memoirs of an Inept Loan Shark’, published by CreateSpace, is available now: http://amzn.to/12ppnOY



Character Profiles:

Larry, Trench, and Kent are the three principles of a large city loan shark operation. Coming face to face with all walks of society; the good, the bad, and the downright depraved, they lend money to individuals who have nowhere else to turn.



Jean Reynolds: a middle aged woman who dreams of opening her own pastry shop…



Jeff Lancing: a young man who will stop at nothing to get his daughter back from his estranged wife…



Mary Ellen Winestone: a socialite who sets out to frame her gardener for theft and ends up murdering her husband…



Gerald Rickson: a Russian national bent on releasing a reign of terror on U.S. soil…



They and many others all have one thing in common – they need money and Larry is the only place to get it!



About the Author: C C Nash

C C Nash lives in Laramie Wyoming with his wife and two irrepressible dogs. He loves cars, motorcycles and all things mechanical, and when not writing prose, writes code for computers.