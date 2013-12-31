No Racing in Death Valley Temporarily

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- There will be a new route for the Badwater 135 due to a National Park Service safety review.



The Badwater 135, is often called the toughest race in the world, will have a new course for 2014 because of a temporary ban on sporting events in Death Valley National Park.



In early December an announcement on the website for the park stated that the National Park Service had placed a temporary moratorium on issuing permits for running, cycling and other events in the park, which is located in California and Nevada and includes the Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America. Park officials stated the moratorium was necessary, while a safety review is conducted, which should be complete by the end of the summer.



The 135-mile Badwater ultra is the best known of the events affected by the moratorium. Next year's race is scheduled for July 21 to 23. Race organizers have announced that the race will be held on a revised route based in Lone Pine, California.



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