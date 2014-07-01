No Risk Automation Advances Charlotte Distribution Centers

Monroe, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Charlotte is a major trucking center as well. More than 320 trucking firms have operations in the Charlotte area and employ 28,000 workers. Approximately half of the nation’s top 100 trucking firms are in Charlotte, including nine of the top 10 firms. These companies provide a complete range of services including freight, liquid or dry bulk; and heavy hauling.



Fifty-eight percent of the U.S. population is east of the Mississippi River, putting Charlotte within one to two days shipping time to 29 of the 51 metropolitan markets in the U.S. with more than 1 million in population. Factor in the continuing trend of population migration to the Sunbelt states, Charlotte’s position as a distribution center location will only grow stronger in the years to come.



Charlotte’s transportation infrastructure has also fed the growth of the area’s distribution industry. Charlotte is served by a highly efficient highway system. Interstates 85 and 77 link Charlotte with the Northeast, Southwest and Midwest. I-40 is a short half-hour drive north of Charlotte, providing a crucial link to the West Coast.



”Charlotte is quickly becoming the hub of new distribution centers. Many are currently considering automation currently as part of the planning process,” according to John Hayes, founder and thought leader of No Risk Automation (www.NoRiskAutomation.com), based in Charlotte, NC.



There are certain basic processes that can be evaluated now to avoid the risks of poor automation planning. Too often distribution center planners are fooled by vendor promises. Vendors promise a broad portfolio of automation equipment, software, and service through a network of national, regional and local service centers. These vendors are in the thousands and suggest their automation solution delivers distribution and fulfillment success.



Hayes started the firm to inform and protect automation decision-makers. Hayes noted, “The company also targets large multi-site manufacturing and distribution customers that want to explore automation but does not wish to assign the resources nor has the appropriate resources readily available. The CEO and senior management often provide the leadership in forming an effective relationship with No Risk Automation.”



About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation

John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For more than twenty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs). This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges. NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time. Follow Hayes on Twitter @NoRiskAutomate.



