No Risk Automation Avoids Conflict of Interest with Vendor Agnostic Automation

Monroe, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- John Hayes, founder and CEO of No Risk Automation, is featured in the current issue of Business Excellence. The article, entitled, “Agnostic Automation Vendor Selection: Objectivity Required,” discusses the four steps of no risk automation. Hayes explained representing an automated guided vehicle (AGV) vendor is often a conflict of interest. The end-user customer’s interests may not align with the AGV vendor’s interests. Hayes noted, “The only way to avoid these conflicts is a vendor agnostic approach to automation. As a sales manager for several AGV companies there was an intention to sell as many AGVs as possible. Performance was measured by number of vehicles sold per month, per quarter, per year, year over year.”



Hayes explained the four steps to no risk automation include:

1. Application Study and Analysis

2. Specification Development

3. Vendor Selection

4. Project Manage



According the Hayes, There is no single way to completely eliminate all the risks in automation selection. There are steps and processes that mitigate the likelihood of costly mistakes. They go a long way in protecting the automation customer.



Business Excellence is a monthly business magazine for executive managers, published by Standards and Quality advertising and information agency. For more than 15 years they have supported all types of businesses striving for business excellence through the implementation of quality management and investments in human capital. Business Excellence publishes only exclusive materials about owners and CEOs of successful companies, consultants, coaches, and managers focused on the development and improvement of their operating management systems.



About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation

John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For more than twenty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs). This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges. NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation (http://www.NoRiskAutomation.com) is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time. Follow Hayes on Twitter @NoRiskAutomate.



NoRiskAutomation

http://www.noriskautomation.com

John Hayes

CEO and Founder

PR@noriskautomation.com

704-774-5083