No Risk Automation Founder Discusses Eliminating the Automation Bias in AutomationMedia

Monroe, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- No Risk Automation founder, John Hayes, authored a feature article in the current issue of AutomationMedia.com. The article, entitled, “Eliminating the automation Bias,” argues that representing an automated guided vehicle (AGV) vendor is often a conflict of interest.



Hayes recalled, “As a sales manager for several automated guided vehicle (AGV) companies there was an intention: sell AGVs. Performance was measured by number of vehicles sold per month, per quarter, per year, year over year, and at a measured profitability. It took courage to say to the customer and to C-level AGV management, ‘Sorry this isn't the right product for you.’”



The end-user customer's interests may not align with the AGV vendor's interests. The only way to avoid these conflicts is a vendor agnostic approach to automation.



According to Hayes, “Rather than entering an automation conversation with a pre-designated solution, there are steps to clearly recognize the best-practices, the leanest solutions, the most rapid return-on-investment (ROI), while avoiding the landmines and confusing games played by many AGV salespeople.”



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.automationmedia.com/ARDetail.asp?ID=128.



AutomationMedia.com is the industry's leading and popular technology website and useful resources for industrial technology enthusiasts. Industry professionals are using the Internet more than any other source to find information such as news, products, articles, application tools, technical resources, and job opportunities.



About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation

John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For more than twenty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs). This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges. NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation (www.NoRiskAutomation.com) is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time. Follow Hayes on Twitter @NoRiskAutomate.



NoRiskAutomation

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John Hayes

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