No Risk Automation Founder Profiled in in Automation and Controls Today Magazine

Monroe, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- NoRiskAutomation founder, John Hayes, authored a feature article in the current issue of Automation & Controls Today magazine. The article, entitled, “Automation Selection: Eliminating the Conflict of Interest,” argues that representing an automated guided vehicle (AGV) vendor is often a conflict of interest.



Hayes recalled, “As a sales manager for several automated guided vehicle (AGV) companies there was an intention: sell AGVs. Performance was measured by number of vehicles sold per month, per quarter, per year, year over year, and at a measured profitability. It took courage to say to the customer and to C-level AGV management, ‘Sorry this isn't the right product for you.’”



The end-user customer's interests may not align with the AGV vendor's interests. The only way to avoid these conflicts is a vendor agnostic approach to automation.



According to Hayes, “Rather than entering an automation conversation with a pre-designated solution, there are steps to clearly recognize the best-practices, the leanest solutions, the most rapid return-on-investment (ROI), while avoiding the landmines and confusing games played by many AGV salespeople.”



Automation & Controls Today offers a unique publishing opportunity reaching the global manufacturing and industrial community. The media company is a well-respected international business-to-business media organization that specializes in both print and online media coverage.



About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation

John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For more than twenty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs). This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges. NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation (http://www.NoRiskAutomation.com) is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time. Follow Hayes on Twitter @NoRiskAutomate.



NoRiskAutomation

http://www.noriskautomation.com

John Hayes

CEO and Founder

PR@noriskautomation.com

704-774-5083