No Risk Automation Optimal Solution for Manufacturing and Distribution Centers

Monroe, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- No Risk Automation (www.NoRiskAutomation.com), founded by John Hayes, thought- leader in the material handling industry, was developed to inform and protect automation decision-makers. The company targets large multi-site manufacturing and distribution customers that want to explore automation but does not wish to assign the resources nor has the appropriate resources readily available. The CEO and senior management often provide the leadership in forming an effective relationship with No Risk Automation.



Smaller sites also reap the benefits of No Risk Automation. The potential users who would get the most benefit are smaller businesses which must automate but cannot afford the risk of a costly failure.



Hayes explained, “These traditional users are usually broken down into manufacturing, including automotive, food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, pulp & paper, textile, and distribution. Manufacturing companies tied to distribution in the same building can realize optimal benefits as well.”



About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation

John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For more than twenty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs). This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges. NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time. Follow Hayes on Twitter @NoRiskAutomate.



NoRiskAutomation

www.noriskautomation.com

John Hayes

CEO and Founder

PR@noriskautomation.com

704-774-5083