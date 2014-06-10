No Risk Automation Technology Available to Smaller Manufacturers and Distributors

Monroe, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- No Risk Automation (www.NoRiskAutomation.com), founded by John Hayes, was developed to inform and protect automation decision-makers. Hayes commented, “It is important to note that up until a few years ago this technology was only widely accepted by Fortune 500 companies as it was too expensive to meet the typical two-year Return on Investment (ROI) Hurdle. With Smart Carts and vision-guided AGVs, the price point has moved down, along with limited application suitability, and more companies can actually afford this equipment.”



No Risk Automation helps manufacturers and distributors understand options, explore the feasibility of these options, both technically and financially, as well as offer protection from excessive costs when choosing a provider as well as implementing a system.



About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation

John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For more than twenty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs). This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges. NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time. Follow Hayes on Twitter @NoRiskAutomate.



NoRiskAutomation

www.noriskautomation.com

John Hayes

CEO and Founder

PR@noriskautomation.com

704-774-5083