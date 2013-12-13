No Short Cuts to Pension Auto Enrolment Says Pensions Experts

Suffolk, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- “2014 will be a very challenging year for workplace pensions,” says Nicola Prince of corporate pension advisors Beckett Financial Services. “Approximately 38,000 employers will reach their auto enrolment staging dates and will be required to comply with the new legislation during the course of the year. Research suggests many may not appreciate the difficulty of the task.”



103 Man Days Needed



The Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) says that 103 man days will be required for businesses to prepare for the legislation.



“Auto enrolment is complex,” says Prince, Director of Employee Benefits at the Suffolk company. “The process impacts on the most critical function that all employers share: paying their staff.”



“Employers looking for help with the process need to identify a financial advisor well in advance of their staging date,” says Prince. “The sooner an employer appoints an advisor, the easier the task of implementation will be.” The ‘staging date’ is the date the new employer duties are ‘switched on’ for the employer.



Choose The Right Advisor For The Task



One of the key competencies for advisors is the Certificate in Pensions Automatic Enrolment which was launched in October 2012 by the Pensions Management Institute.



Prince says “The exam is designed for individuals who are advising on and implementing the complex requirements of auto enrolment in workplace pension schemes.”



100% Exam Success



“Every member of our Employee Benefits advisory team has passed this exam,” says Prince. The overall pass rate for the candidates that took the examination in October 2013 was 53% demonstrating the complexity of the topic. Less than 900 individuals have passed the examination and a large proportion of those do not give advice to employers.



“We are committed to ensuring our staff are as well trained as possible and our 100% examination success and practical experience of the pensions auto enrolment process means we are one of the best placed firms in East Anglia and the UK to help employers tackle the challenges ahead.”



Beckett Financial Services is already advising a broad range of employers throughout East Anglia.



About Beckett Financial Services

Beckett Financial Services is a CII (Chartered Insurance Institute) accredited Chartered Financial Planner. CII Chartered status is the gold standard for insurance and financial planning. Beckett Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Visit http://www.beckettinvest.com or follow us on Twitter @Beckett_Invest



CONTACT DETAILS:

Philip James

Email: Philip.james@beckettinvest.com

Address: Dettingen House, Dettingen Way, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3TU

Web: http://www.beckettinvest.com