The British Heart Association will launch its brand new "No Smoking Day" campaign campaign on Wednesday, March 13. The "Swap Fags for Swag" campaign is set to entice smokers to quit by showing how their health will improve and how much money they can save.



“More than 750,000 smokers all try and quit on No Smoking Day, so it’s a great time to give it a go if you smoke and really want to quit,” said Vishnee Sauntoo, No Smoking Day campaign manager at the BHF



As an electronic cigarette manufacturer and an advocate for quitting smoking, International Vapor Group International Vapor Group, also known as IVG, is also encouraging smokers to join The British Heart Association’s campaign. With any of IVG’s electronic cigarette brands, a smoker will gain instant savings and begin to see health improvements after quitting traditional cigarettes. IVG’s top e-Cig brands are South Beach Smoke South Beach Smoke and EverSmoke EverSmoke.



According to IVG's e-Cig savings calculator, for the average smoker who smokes a pack a day, or about 20 cigarettes a day at $6 per pack, the yearly expenditure is about $2,190. With any of IVG's e-Cig brands, the average yearly spending for the equivalent amount of cartridges is $605, coming out to savings of $1585 yearly.



"Quitting can be difficult and we’re here for support. We’re encouraging everyone to give quitting a try on Wednesday and get instant savings too," said a representative of International Vapor Group.



IVG currently offers 10 flavors, with new flavors constantly being tested. Classic Tobacco, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Gold, Menthol, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry, Coffee, Pina Colada, and Peach flavored cartridges all come in four nicotine levels. The nicotine levels are 18 or 16mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg for those smokers who no longer need the nicotine solution but still crave the fixation of a cigarette.



The electronic cigarette industry is rapidly growing with no signs of slowing down, and as researchers continue to conduct studies on the health benefits e-Cigs provide versus traditional cigs, giving the electronic cigarette more exposure and availability to consumers. International Vapor Group has taken the lead in the industry by providing customers with three electronic cigarette brands to choose from, excellent quality products and superior customer service.



Help encourage as many smokers as possible to quit by organizing your own event on the day. http://www.nosmokingday.org.uk/