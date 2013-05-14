No Stress Traffic School Launches Offering Online Traffic Ticket Road Safety Course

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Traffic violations can range from minor infringements to major incidents and in many of these cases a traffic ticket is issued. For those who live in states like California, the option is there to take a traffic education course in order to have the ticket dismissed, which can be a useful option for those with low income. Until now, these courses have been offered in institutions during work hours, meaning low income individuals still have to take time off work, risking losing even more money. No Stress Traffic School has now launched to provide an online solution to this problem, allowing customers to study on their own time.



The cheap online traffic school is nevertheless authenticated by the state of California, and when individuals using the service successfully complete the course, the site sends a certificate direct to the office in question and the violation is stricken from the record, making it as convenient after completion as it is during the course.



The idea of taking Traffic School online is relatively new, and California is one of the first states to benefit from the new system, which aims to streamline the process for everyone.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We have launched to provide an essential service to people who have had punitive measures taken against them for infractions they may not even have been aware were illegal. Our course aims to educate them so they won’t make the same mistakes again, which is advantageous both to the state legislature which will no longer have to pursue claims and to the person in question, who will be able to avoid future infringements and their associated penalties. Our course is affordable and can be completed flexibly on the customers own time, and to promote the service we are guaranteeing that every 100th customer gets the course for free, as we understand the importance of keeping costs down for low income earners.”



