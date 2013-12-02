NO2 Extreme Rush 3 Main Ingredients, Clinically-Proven to Produce 5 Major Health Benefits

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The supplement named NO2 Extreme Rush has revealed the 3 main ingredients it uses to generate 5 major health benefits the end-users are looking for.



NO2 Extreme Rush is a supplement that generally aims to help people build muscles with energy and stamina through the process of increasing normal blood flow all throughout the body. “This target is achievable as we have had formulated the best ingredients that a particular bodybuilding product could have,” says Anthony Harold, Company Spokesperson.



Its three main ingredients are OKG (ornithine alpha-ketoglutarate), GKG (glutamine alpha-ketoglutarate) and A-KIC (arginine ketoisocaproate).



OKG is an ingredient with an anti-catabolic potential to elevate power and strength of athletes and bodybuilders. It is a substance that allows the body production of glutamine and arginine.



GKG, secondly, helps the body system in the synthesis of the useful proteins. By this way, it could be easier to tone the muscles down and to have muscle mass.



This product eventually has A-KIC that is able regulate the symptoms of physical breakdown due to too much exercise. It helps the efficient pumping of the muscles and their recovery as well.



“With all these ingredients,” Anthony Harold adds, “the users of our supplement can have the 5 major health benefits.”



1. Increase body endurance



2. Boosted ‘body resident doctor’ or immune system



3. Nourished cells of the muscles



4. Prevented physical fatigue due to exercise



5. Well-improved mental focus



These results are what people are looking for with respect to the constant search for bodybuilding supplements.



In terms of adverse side effects, the reviewers of this healthy supplement found no negative or damaging effect. According to NO2 extreme rush reviews by one user named Elton, “I have seen no negative side effects after I used it. My muscles get ripped and I gain endurance and power.”



The NO2 Extreme Rush has a product page, the only place through the internet where people could have a legitimate transaction in terms of queries and orders.



About TheMuscleFlex

TheMuscleFlex is actually a company that review the finest and fantastic muscle achieving goods that are available on the web, whether it be a totally free trial or a straight offering product.



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