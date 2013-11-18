NO2 Surge Reveals 4 Potent Ingredients

El Centro, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- NO2 Surge is a health supplement believed to have no negative side effects containing ingredients with potency to help people build and harden their muscles with strength and energy. Why is this so? The essence of the effects of this product is explained through revealing the facts behind its components.



The first ingredient it possesses is L-Arginine. It is a substance that provides men’s muscles with strength and energy. According to WebMD.com, it is a ‘chemical building block called amino acid necessary for the body to make proteins.’



The second component of this supplement is L-Arginine Alpha Ketoglutarate that helps promote muscle growth. The US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, in one of the articles published in its official website NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov, considers this component as important ‘to increase nitric oxide production, thereby resulting in vasodilation during resistance exercise.’



It contains also L-Arginine Monohydrochloride that plays a role in oxygenating the body and improving growth hormones. Further, it regulates the pressure of the blood and the transmission of message going to the neuron cells.



It eventually has L-Citrulline that has significance on adenosine triphosphate or ATP, a coenzyme ‘considered by biologists to be the energy currency of life,’ HyperPhysics.Phy-ASTR.GSU.edu said in one published article.



“With all these potent ingredients, we can say that NO2 Surge is an effective health product to help people achieve full muscle growth with energy and stamina,” says Joanne Conan, Spokesperson in NO2 Surge Review.



What is NO2 by the way? NO2 stands for nitric oxide, a compound that is clinically used by a lot of bodybuilding supplements nowadays. Some facts that are extracted from and used out of several researches said that this compound is widely used due to several factors.



1. It causes hemodilation, a process to widen blood vessels.

2. It pumps blood to the body organs and cells.

3. It enhances body strength through muscle fiber build-up.

4. It increases stamina and endurance



“Our product is helpful for body quick recovery from fatigue. All day long, most men are exposed to the different tasks that are sometimes heavy. We believed that with all these components that we have in our product, nitric oxide in general plays a vital role towards us and towards our desires,” Joanne Conan explains.



Vernon C. Even

VernonCEven@rhyta.com

3846 Parkway Street

El Centro, CA 92243

http://meatandmuscles.com/muscle-building/no2-surge-review-energize-your-body-and-lean-your-muscles-with-no2-surge/