Noah Pine Releases Songs for Julie Love as Tour Launches in Atlanta

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Musician, songwriter, performer Noah Pine has released his new CD Songs For Julie Love. At the age of 18 Pine was touring as the opener for Maroon 5 and Gavin Degraw, and his studio work provenance includes Nico Constantine and Ed Roland among others. This seasoned young cat delivers rock, funk, soul, R&B, jazz and whatever musical electricity is pumping though his veins at the moment.



His music has been described as Randy Newman meets Billy Joel while worshiping at the temple of Leon Russell. The album's title refers to a favorite teacher of Pine's when he was very young. Julie Love was kidnapped, robbed, assaulted and murdered in Atlanta in 1988. The connection he felt with her remains strong.



"These songs are dedicated to Julie Love," Pine says. "She was my teacher, and she was stolen from the world in 1988. She is living in my music."



Pine is a well read man taking in books from Michener to Hemingway and a lot of biographies, a fact that exhibits itself in the depth of his lyrics. Listen to the song It's A Holiday. "I feel music in my life, running its course, its path through my veins, chest and heart. Human condition, feel pain, pleasure balance the tightrope since the garden of Eden. Prison guards cut the chains, let the women and the men go free. It's a holiday, every day you breathe."



The heart and soul of the man is revealed in Fall Into My Arms. "Trust that I'm the man for you, Love me just for me, and I will love you. Will you be there for me for ups and downs? When I'm on top and kicked to the ground? I'll tell you my feelings, the ones deep inside."



Every song here displays a life and heart of its own, and each will bring a different impression on the listener. There will not be a comparable offering on any CD by any other artist this year.



The first leg of the tour begins in Atlanta, Georgia and heads west. For dates in your area follow Noah on his website, http://noahpine.com, or on http://facebook.com/NoahPineMusic. Get Songs For Julie Love on Amazon, iTunes, or SoundCloud.



CONTACT

http://www.lonewolfcomm.net

Los Angeles, CA