Nobel Prize Awarded for Human Touch Research

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2021 -- The Nobel Prize is a much-coveted award and some of the most recent recipients are those who unlocked the secret of pain sensation. David Julius PhD, University of California San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian PhD, Scripps Research in La Jolla have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for groundbreaking research. Their focus is on the way that the body senses touch, as well as other stimuli, such as temperature. In particular, the scientists identified two ion channels that are necessary for the human body to respond to these stimuli. As a result of the research, it has been discovered that these mechanical pressure sensors control a broad spectrum of biological needs, from how our organs move to how we sense our body in time and space. The work is just the beginning of looking at how neurons gather information from organs and how this information makes its way to the brain.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific supports talented people pursuing clinical careers in groundbreaking areas. In addition to clinical careers, the firm works across the full spectrum of life sciences recruitment, including commercial, R&D and legal and compliance, as well as pharmacovigilance, medical communications and medical affairs. Over nearly a decade in the industry, EPM Scientific has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and worked with organizations across the spectrum, from large, well-established companies to start-ups looking to disrupt and innovate. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows the team to tailor recruitment to the very specific needs of an enterprise - and create opportunities for talented people looking to take a career-defining next step. With a reach that extends across the USA, the firm has a presence in most major hubs including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco.



In addition to extensive presence nationwide, EPM Scientific is also part of an international team of over 1,000 talent professionals. This combination of national and international reach reflects the global nature of the life sciences sector today and provides genuine opportunity for the firm to support those in clinical careers and to make connections with organizations worldwide. The firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International Group, which operates across 6 countries. The team at EPM Scientific is trained to create opportunities in clinical careers, as well as many other areas of life sciences. Consultants receive training on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. From pharmacovigilance roles to clinical careers, there are many opportunities available via EPM Scientific today, including Senior Medical Writer, QC Microbiology Team Lead, Human Resource Manager, Formulation Technician and Global Regulatory Director.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1,000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.