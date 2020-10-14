Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed over Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- An investor, who currently hold shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL), filed a lawsuit in connection with the takeover of Noble Energy, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: NBL shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Houston, TX based Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. On July 20, 2020, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion, or $10.38 per share. Based on Chevron's closing price on July 17, 2020 and under the terms of the agreement, Noble Energy shareholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble Energy share.



The plaintiff alleges that he Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the proposed transaction omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction, which renders the Registration Statement false and misleading.



At given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: NBL shares at $25.00 per share.



NASDAQ: NBL shares traded in early 2020 as high as $24.41 per share.



