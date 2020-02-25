"Noble Metal," a New Action-Packed MMORPG with Explosive Battles, Now on Kickstarter!

Tatum, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- A new hit online multiplayer game, Noble Metal is a third-person shooter style game packed full of vehicles, gear, and weapons that players must assemble for success in combat. While playing, collect experience points and credits to upgrade vehicles and build your custom ride, while outfitting custom weapons to overcome tough, challenging competition. With strategy and determination, demolish your enemies and obstacles in any way possible by smashing, crashing, and shooting in this explosive, action-packed MMORPG coming to audiences worldwide this year.



With PC, console, and mobile versions set to be released, several different game modes will be available to enjoy in free to play experiences featuring advertising and micro-transactions. Battle your friends and family in action-packed, strategic battles on any platform and prepare for battles that provide endless hours of fun, challenge, and entertainment. Coming soon, Noble Metal is shaping up to be one of the hottest MMORPG's of the year.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support development efforts for Noble Metal, which is expected to be released in early December 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/timothyhays/noble-metal



Supporters around the world can support Noble Metal by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including discounted premier member accounts and founding member credit listings in-game. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Noble Metal

Noble Metal is being designed and developed by Tim Hays of Henderson, Texas. Hays, an accomplished game and application developer, promises players hours of explosive, action-packed fun in Noble Metal, his latest MMORPG.



Contact:

Contact Person: Timothy Hays

Company: Noble Metal

City: Tatum

State: Texas

Country: United States

Email: vilcatim@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/timothyhays/noble-metal