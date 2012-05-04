Noble Trans Lets You Go from Online to Your Destination in Style

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Getting to the airport can be a hugely stressful experience under the wrong circumstances. Many executives place a premium on removing this stress from their daily lives, and are willing to pay handsomely for it. Luxury car services have sprung up all over the country to cater to these, and to tourists and travellers who like to travel in style and comfort.



In the age of the internet, many people like to book their transportation online, and one of Florida’s premier luxury transport companies, Noble Transportation and Limousines, have recently launched NobleTrans.com to launch themselves into the virtual marketplace.



The company has a fleet of luxury sedans, customised luxury vans for larger numbers, an LS460 for high profile business trips and special occasions, and even a limo-coach, a luxury liner for sixteen passengers. All this on top of the ubiquitous stretch limousines and stretch Hummers people are by now accustomed to seeing. All these can now be reserved online, and that’s just the beginning.



Port Canaveral Transportation by Noble is another part of the new initiative by Noble Transportation and Limousines, aimed at those travelling to Orlando for a luxury cruise.



A spokesperson explained, “If you’ve ever gone on a cruise from Port Canaveral, then you know how memorable an experience it can be. But the memories should start the moment you arrive in Orlando, not just when you board the ship. We can collect people from the MCO, Orlando Sanford or Kissimmee gateway airports and ensures that every one of our passengers is treated like royalty.”



The Orlando Limo service can be used for any and all occasions, whether a wedding or funeral, business meeting or international conference. The flexible fleet can be ordered from the main menu of the website using the quote option, and you can even read testimonials from previous users.



“Our fleet was created to appeal to executives with an expressive sense of style,” their spokesman began, “but we’ve since found that we’re appealing to a much broader base of people, for a much wider variety of reasons. We aim to give everyone the very best experience.”



About NobleTrans

Noble Transportation & Limousines is a premier Orlando Limo company, dedicated to providing professional and friendly customer service at an affordable price. From luxurious limos to spacious party buses, NobleTrans has the perfect ride for all your needs.



For more information, visit: http://www.nobletrans.com



Address: 5694 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, Florida, 32821, U.S.A(407) 353-9888