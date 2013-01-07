Nobleza Azul Tequila Receives High Marks in Critico Tequila Ratings

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Nobleza Azul’s Reposado--100 percent blue agave tequila grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico-- was named one of Critico’s top ten tequilas for 2012. The family-owned tequila company competed with brands owned by large and time honored producers.



Critico is amongst one of the most respected Tequila Rating Companies in the world. The tasting team is lead by its Founder Jose Delapaz (Certified by the Mexican Academy of Tequila as Tequilier y Catador – Experto en Tequila). The annual top 10 tequila list is highly anticipated by the industry and consumers internationally.



“As the new kid on the block, it was a great honor being featured as Critico’s monthly Tequila in May 2012. And to be named among the 2012 top ten, selected personally by Jose Delapaz, is a fantastic way to close out our second year of production,” said Paula Torres-Symington, Nobleza founder and CEO.



“To receive an amazing rating of 95 points for our reposado and 93 for Nobleza’s blanco speaks well for the superior quality of my family’s agave. Critico has made my father very proud.”



Critico’s tasting notes describe Nobleza Reposado as “visually full bodied with a nice honey tone color, the clarity and cleanliness is impeccable. On the nose, the alcohol had a very low impact and the aroma contained notes of honey, sweet agave, hints of cantaloupe, citrus, butter, oak, all topped by light vanilla accents. The taste had notes of raw canela (cinnamon) sticks, light oak, milky caramel, light pepper, sweet agave, all awakening our senses to a fantastic experience. The finish was warm and smooth with a dry semi sweet aftertaste that resonated in our mouth for a few minutes after the initial taste.



“It is a great pleasure when we encounter tequila that is of such high quality, if you have not tried Nobleza Azul Reposado Tequila we encourage you to request it next time you’re at your favorite bar!”



According to Torres-Symington, Nobleza Reposado is blanco tequila that has been rested or aged in Single Use American White Oak Barrels for up to eleven months. The estate grown Premium Blue Weber Agave used in combination with the White Oak Barrel gives Nobleza Azul Reposado its mellowed taste, pleasing aroma and soft color. The “hints of vanilla, cinnamon and a kind of peppery finish” noted by the judges comes from the family recipe.



"You have to love agave and the land on which it grows to produce premium tequila. Nobleza is our celebration of both. In our family it's more than a temporary fascination, or business, it's a long time love affair,” Torres-Symington explains.



"Tequila has a spirit and viva Mexico tradition. It has a feminine mystique, which is much richer than the raucous-boys- night-out, throwing-back-shots-image. It has power and heart, and it was my family's goal to produce such tequila -- a drink for sipping or mixing that a woman would be proud to order, and enjoy in the more elegant manner that cocktails are sipped.”



"It's not our desire to take the fun and gaiety out of tequila drinking, but simply add more sophisticated dimensions and options," added Torres-Symington, one of the first women to head a tequila company.”



Torres-Symington believes the new wave of real premium tequilas deserves to be placed alongside fine scotch, wines, and bourbons. "The interesting thing, unlike most other premium aged liquor, tequila is just beginning to be recognized for its versatility, enhancement, and creative use in mixed drinks. As the judges noted, Nobleza Reposado can be enjoyed straight or mixed into a cocktail.”



“People always ask which is my favorite – the anejo, the reposado, or the blanco? My response is that they all have their unique flavors and different qualities. They are my children. How can you single out one child as your favorite?” asks Torres-Symington, adding that the reposado is her middle child, a little anejo for the sipping crowd, a little blanco for the world’s best margarita.



A tradition of sound agricultural practices combined with a formula for aging perfection, in single-use American White Oak barrels at one of Mexico's independent, traditional distilleries, makes for a brand designed to please men and women, who wish to discover the mystic of tequila and enjoy its rich smooth quality and joie de vivre.



The Torres family's expertise in growing and harvesting the finest agave for four generations, and a distinctive family recipe, place Nobleza Azul's three varieties in a class of their own. They call it the “Diamond Class." Described by connoisseurs as “saucy and subtle,” only months on the market, Nobleza waltzed away with two gold awards and and a silver at its first competition, The 2010 Spirits of Mexico Festival in San Diego, Ca. Judges awarded Nobleza Azul Añejo, a Gold Medal, the Reposado, a second Gold, and the Blanco, a Silver Medal.



In addition to recognition at one of the oldest and largest gathering of agave aficionados on the West Coast, Nobleza charmed New York judges at the 2010 Best Fifty Premium Tequila Competition.



Making a name for herself among large companies and established products and a host of new tequilas, Nobleza Azul proved to be the belle of the ball at the prestigious tasting in New York's Eastside Social Club. Nobleza took First Place in the Blanco category with "Its smooth multi level flavors “and Second Place for the Añejo -- "Double stilled straight from the still to the bottle with a delicate…complex balanced multi-layered lovely smooth finish."



In addition to numerous awards and promotional invitations in 2011 and 2012, Nobleza closes out the year proudly with one of the Critico Top Ten. The following is quoted from the Critico web page.



“In an interview with The Critico’s Founder Jose Delapaz, he said, ‘We had the privilege of tasting many great tequilas this year, but only 10 were personally selected by me as the best of 2012. These are tequilas that not only were rated 90+ points in blind tastings, but also demonstrated the “it” factor. I would like to personally thank the brands selected, they crafted tequila’s that are well deserving of being some of the industry’s best. In recognition of this year’s top 10 tequila’s we are issuing special 2012 TOP 10 TEQUILA’S logos to the brands selected, this will help consumers identify these great products.’”



Nobleza Azul may be purchased online through selected retailers. For additional information, please visit http://noblezatequila.com. Also, join Nobleza Azul on facebook and twitter at noblezatequila for up to date information on Nobleza and locations where it may be purchased and events, featuring this award winning, 100-percent tequila.



