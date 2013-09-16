NoBs: The World's First Bitcoin Social Networking Site with Military Grade Encryption

Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- With rising concerns about the privacy of social networking, many will be looking to invest some Bitcoin in Global Village; the world's first Bitcoin social networking site. Global Village is in the beta testing phase and the people at http://nobs.is (no bullsh*t) say the site will boast military grade encryption for the security of their users' data. Anyone worldwide can already log on and create an account in seconds; using the encrypted Global Village to create groups, post status updates and send encrypted messages within the social network. Only Global Village members who have an encryption key will be able to read users' shared messages and the system will be built without a master key.



“Our security specialists are world class encryption experts,” says Konen Saarin, the Icelandic company’s point man. “They mix and match encryption formulas, such as AES256, RSA, ECDH521, until we can guarantee that not even the dark lords of cyber spying will be able to see so much as a single picture of your cat.”



In the future Global Village inhabitants will be able to re-share their encrypted messages to Twitter and Facebook. Saarin adds, “Our digital kevlar covers apps, iOS and Android, as well as our site.”



NoBS takes privacy very seriously. “Privacy first,” is the company’s promise. Thus, they not only shield Global Village members, they also host a ‘privacy cookbook’. The site’s inhouse blogger, Tomorrow, reviews security products and gives tips on how to shield yourselves from the omnipresent, all-seeing eyes in the skies. The blog has a section called Through the Grapevine, where you will find links to great articles related to security or Bitcoin.



Global Village will not backup customers' entries. “If you want to remove something from your account, just hit delete and forget about it, because it’s gone forever,” says Saarin. “Your entries are yours, after all.”



The Icelanders have opened a directory of bitcoin scams, because they are great believers in the cryptocurreny and will do whatever they can to keep scammers out of the community. In addition to all that, they also maintain what they believe to be the largest bitcoin business directory on the Internet. They have partnered with some of the websites listed in the privacy cookbook and the business directory. On some of the listings in the directory readers can find discount codes to receive massive discounts or extensions of services.



The price of Internet privacy is eternal vigilance and Saarin says, “You will see improvements and additions as often as possible and the development will never stop.” The world's first Bitcoin social networking site is now live and anyone worldwide can use the Global Village right now to create groups, post status updates and send encrypted messages within the social network.



To see NoBs for yourself please go to: http://nobs.is



Media Contact:

Name: Konen Saarin

Email: contact@nobs.is