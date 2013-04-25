NoCreditChecksLoans.org Shows Visitors How to Borrow Cash with No Credit Check Required

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- The American economy has been in rough shape for the past few years. That means many hardworking Americans have had to tighten their belts and make money stretch a little further than before. During this time, some people have seen their credit scores plummet.



Those with poor credit scores or medium credit scores know how hard it can be to obtain affordable financing rates. Banks seem unwilling to lend to people who have less-than-perfect credit scores, and that means thousands of Americans are forced to tighten their belts a little further.



Fortunately, NoCreditChecksLoans.org has another option for these hardworking Americans: take out a no credit check loan. These loans require no credit checks and very little personal background information. Instead, applicants simply disclose their name, bank account number, and social security number along with a current verification of income in order to obtain the financing they need.



No credit financing comes in all shapes and sizes, and NoCreditChecksLoans.org aims to simplify the entire process for visitors. As a company spokesperson explains, no credit payday loans aren’t nearly as complicated as some people think:



“Payday loans, when paid off within a 2 week period, are surprisingly affordable. Many people regularly depend on payday loans in order to pay off emergency expenses that take place between now and their next payday. Our website is designed to simplify payday loans as much as possible by explaining the intricacies of the entire process.”



At NoCreditChecksLoans.org, visitors will find a number of helpful articles that explain the payday loan application process including:



- Tips for applying for payday loans with no credit check

- Things to know before taking out any personal loans

- How to avoid payday loan scams online



The website also explains the difference between no credit check cash loans and traditional bank loans. As a spokesperson explains, there are several key distinctions between the two financing arrangements:



“Payday loans and traditional bank loans differ in two main areas: their speed and Annual Percentage Rate, or APR. While payday loans feature a higher APR, they also arrive in an applicant’s bank account far more quickly – sometimes in as little as an hour. Meanwhile, traditional bank loans can take days or even weeks to arrive and require significantly more paperwork.”



About NoCreditChecksLoans.org

NoCreditChecksLoans.org is a payday loan information website that offers detailed tips and advice about the payday loans process. The website explains who might find no credit check loans useful along with tips on saving money when applying for payday loans. For more information, please visit: http://www.nocreditchecksloans.org