Attorney Website Showcases History of Foley Alabama

Foley, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- An attorney website is showcasing the interesting history of Foley, Alabama. Its latest blog entry discusses the unique history of this small city inside of Baldwin County in Alabama. People from the area and visitors are sure to learn some surprising facts about Foley.



Downtown Foley is officially registered as one of the historical spots in this state. Visitors can stop by the Foley Depot museum to peruse old photos of how the city used to look. The History of Foley Alabama piques interest in the development of this wonderful city. From retailers to local attorneys and entrepreneurs, Foley is a thriving area for businesses and residences.



John B. Foley of Chicago founded the city in 1901 after traveling to attend the funeral ceremony of President McKinley. During his visit he met a railway agent and decided to purchase 40,000 acres of land to build a railway. He started to build a railway from Minette to Foley, which was completed in 1905. The blog outlines the fire that destroyed the railway and when it was rebuilt.



Foley continues to have this pioneering spirit. Businesses and residents consult with neighborhood attorneys to find out about workman's compensation and other matters. As of 2010, the small city has a population of 14,618. Today people enjoy the numerous opportunities for commerce and pleasure in Foley, including an incredible 18-hole golf course.



About Noel B. Leonard Attorney

Noel B. Leonard Attorney, LLC represents clients in various litigations and trials including matters related to auto accident and injury, 18-wheeler accidents and injury, workman's compensation and personal injury claims.



Contact:

Noel B. Leonard, Attorney, LLC

218 N Alston St

Foley, AL 36535

(251) 943-8638