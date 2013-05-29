NoFleasForDoggy.com Releases Guide on Choosing the Best Flea Treatment for Dogs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Fleas are a problem for dogs all over the world. While fleas can be an annoying problem to solve, there are a number of flea control products available today that make solving that problem as easy as possible.



At NoFleasForDoggy.com, visitors can learn about a number of easy and affordable flea control solutions for pets. The NoFleasForDoggy.com website is dedicated to helping visitors find the best flea treatment for dogs and acknowledges that not all flea control solutions are made equal. So while other websites may recommend the “one size fits all” approach when it comes to products and services, NoFleasForDoggy.com focuses on custom solutions for individual pet owners.



For example, pet owners with outside dogs will want to adopt a different flea control solution than pet owners with smaller indoor dogs. Popular solutions include diatomaceous earth, which is a special powder made entirely from organic material. It doesn’t harm the dog in any way and can be applied directly onto the dog’s fur as well as carpets and furniture around the home.



A spokesperson explained which other options are available to today’s dog owners:



“There are a number of different flea control solutions on the market today, including flea shampoos, Sentry Flea, flea collars, and even just simple vacuuming. Vacuuming the home regularly removes flea eggs from the carpet and controls the spread of the pests.”



To help visitors make the decision that’s right for their needs, NoFleasForDoggy.com offers reviews of a number of popular flea control solutions, including Sentry, flea foggers, and Advantage Flea and Tick. These reviews are based on the writer’s personal experience with the products as well as reviews from across the internet. Some products live up to their hype, while others offered disappointing results.



Flea foggers, for example, allow homeowners to ‘bomb’ their entire house in an effort to completely remove a flea infestation. This solution works for some households but is not always ideal. Some people choose to purchase their own flea fogger solution – which generally involves a harsh chemical spray – while others turn to professional pest removal companies for assistance.



The NoFleasForDoggy.com website seeks to live up to one adage above all others



“We continuously tell our visitors that one ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. In other words, finding a good flea preventative solution today is much easier than finding a flea removal solution once the problem has already spread.”



Whether pet owners are trying to contain a flea problem before it spreads or are dealing with a full-fledged flea outbreak, NoFleasForDoggy.com wants to help dog owners solve whatever pest problems they may be dealing with.



About NoFleasForDoggy.com

NoFleasForDoggy.com is a flea control website for dog owners. The website lists a number of different flea control solutions and reviews the specific advantages of each solution, including comparisons of specific flea control brands and recommendations for certain types of dogs. For more information, please visit: http://www.nofleasfordoggy.com