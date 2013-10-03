Nokia Lumia 1020 Takes the Audiences by a Storm

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Photographers and gadget lovers, stay tuned as Nokia has introduced a mouth watering and must have smartphone for the lot. Nokia Lumia 1020 is all about excellent integration of high featured camera along with added accessories that make the experience worthwhile and adds on to the convenience of photographers to capture more than usual pictures when out and about.



Starting off with the specs of Nokia Lumia 1020, it has a 41 megapixel camera sensor along with optical image stabilization features. This particular smartphone has raised the curtains in Singapore recently and the 808 Pureview has simply blown away its lovers for being prominent the first time. The body resembles Lumia 920, but the features packed in are invariably better and stronger.



As mentioned earlier, the optical stabilization feature is not the basic one, it has a brand new dual axis optical stabilization feature adding on to the liberty of maximizing photography via smartphone experience. Want more? Then scoop in the manual settings that real photographers are hungry for, it does not limit to auto mode or mere adjustments in light and settings. Nokia Lumia 1020 now offers a new app called Nokia Pro Cam which gives in the ability to adjust exposure, aperture, shutter speed, ISO and manual focus settings and options.



Adding on to the excellent experience of taking down breathtaking images with such portability, Nokia Lumia 1020 introduced Nokia Camera Grip which is an attachable accessory. Nokia Camera Grip is bought with the smartphone as a special bundle offer that can be availed on booking and getting the smartphone at an early phase of its launch. This accessory brings on external battery power of 1020 mAh battery which is great for long time periods and larger number of pictures captured freeing the user from the hassle of charging in short time periods. It even features a tripod mount making outdoor photography ever better. Through the tripod advent, long exposure shots can be captured with ease. Lumia 1020 size and color depicts versatility and creativity so along with the photography advancement, it is good to the eyes as well.



The other features of this smartphone include color ranges in casing from yellow, black and white suitable to different tastes and uses. It is said that the smartphone can be pre-ordered and Nokia Lumia 1020 retailers can be contacted for free. The Nokia Camera Grip is available till stocks last, so early risers would be getting the gadget which is exclusively available currently.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19714/nokia-debuts-lumia-1020-singapore/



Media contact:

Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore