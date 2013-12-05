Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Digiarty (www.winxdvd.com) reveals of Nokia Lumia 2520 supported video formats on account of the fact that Nokia has released its first tablet Lumia 2520 but still many people are not quite clear of what video files can be played on it.



Lumia 2520 tablet is initial try of Nokia which in the past has always focused on phone manufacturing and telecommunications network. This new gadget Lumia 2520, always compared with Microsoft Surface Pro 2, runs on Windows RT 8.1 with 10.1 inch screen, 6.7 MP camera and super fast 4G. It has external keyboard and built in free Microsoft Office to enable us to work on the go.



Nokia Music allows you to listen to songs you don't own without an Internet connection, and you can work on the go on the Nokia tablet equipped with Microsoft Office (Words, Excel, and PowerPoint). It can play MP3, WMA and AAC music directly without conversion. What about the video formats playable and supported by this Windows tablet? Similar to WP8, Nokia Lumia 2520 supports MP4 and H.264 video codecs and 3GP, 3G2, MP4, M4V, MOV and WMV containers.



But you can also play videos like MKV, AVCHD (MTS, M2TS), DivX, Xvid, MPEG, FLV, MOV, RM, RMVB, VOB, ASF, 3GP, 3G2, QT, DAT and AVI on Lumia 2520 using WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, an all-in-one video software developed and recommended by Digiarty. With it, you can fit any videos to Nokia Lumia. It can convert HD videos MKV, AVCHD, Blu-ray/HDTV videos M2TS/TS, HD camcorder videos MOD, TOD, standard videos AVI, WMV, MPEG, M4V, FLV, etc to Nokia Lumia 2520 for offline playback. It means that all videos existing on your computer can be transferred to Lumia 2520 to watch without consuming your bandwidth and worrying about the format compatibility.



To convert videos to Nokia Lumia 2520, please download the video converter at http://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/ . It is a Windows-based software but also has a Mac edition for Mac users. If you already have this software, please make sure the version is higher than v4.2.3. Then just install and launch it on your computer.



Step 1: Input a video

On the left upper part, click "+Video" to import any video file from your PC. You can add several videos for merging.



Step 2: Choose output format

Under "Microsoft Device" item, click "to Microsoft WP8 Mobile" and then choose "Nokia Lumia 2520 (H264)" or "Nokia Lumia 2520 (MPEG4)". You can also adjust the bar on the right for faster speed or higher output quality.



Step 3: Make it start

If confirming the Destination Folder and other settings are OK, just hit "RUN" button so it will start converting MKV/AVI or other videos to Nokia Lumia 2520.



Please view more details about the video audio formats supported by Nokia Lumia 2520 at http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/nokia-lumia-2520-supported-video-formats.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows (8.1), Mac OS and iOS, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.