The Nokia Lumia 925: The Revolution in Smartphone Innovation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- The Nokia Lumia 925 is the latest revolution of smartphone technology. Aimed to knock Apple's IPhone off its perch, the Nokia Lumia 925 is the flagship new design for the Windows 8 family of smart phones. Billed as the great leap forward in smartphone design, the design offers more features per square inch of machinery than any other smartphone.



The Nokia Lumia 925 boasts an impressive array of features, including:



- 16 Gigabytes of memory

- Intuitive touchscreen

- Dual-core 'Qualcomm Snapdragon™ S4 ' 1.5 GHz processor

- User-friendly interface

- 1 Gigabyte of RAM

- Extreme battery life, offering up to 55 straight hours of music playback time.



Coupled with the popular Windows 8 smartphone operating system and all within an incredibly light 139 gram shell, this makes for a very compact and very stylish smartphone. However, the true selling point of the Nokia Lumia 925, beyond it's technical specifications, is the quality of its built in camera.



Nokia phones tend to rank high in terms of the quality of their camera, however the Nokia Lumia 925 promises an even sharper and more capable camera function. Utilising the Nokia Smart Camera app, which helps even the most amateur of shots look professional, the camera is a very technically accomplished piece. The camera uses a 8.7MP sensor with multi-aspect ratio and a F2.0 lens with a total of six elements, making for high resolution and detailed shots, however camera's key success is in its ISO up to 3200. This high film speed means the camera is capable of very low light photography, perfect for a varied and fun loving lifestyle.



Whereas most smartphone designs tend to rest on their laurels, the Nokia Lumia 925 promises innovation in the features it offers its users. A company spokesperson for Cloud Burst Marketing announced, 'We wholeheartedly believe that this smartphone will be THE smart-phone for the smart consumer. It is an impressive piece of technology and we are confident it will be more than a match for the, now dated, iPhone five. The measure of a smartphone is the intelligence of its design, and the Nokia Lumia 925 is a very intelligent design.'



The Nokia Lumia 925 is due for launch in June, on all major networks.



About Nokia

Nokia is a Finnish multinational communications and information technology corporation. Nokia's phone designs have often been the benchmark for modern phone design. Recently Nokia has entered a partnership with Microsoft to create smart-phones for the Windows 8 operating system. This partnership will mean that all new Nokia phones will utilise the Windows System. Nokia's flagship product is the Lumia 920 series of smartphones.



