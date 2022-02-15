Nolan Ridge Dental Announces Emergency Dental Services Now Available

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2022 -- "Waiting to see the dentist when you are in pain or worried about something in your mouth can be excruciating. That's why we strive to see any patient with an emergency within 24 hours of them reaching out to us," says Dr. Dima Oweis, clinic operator and lead dentist at Nolan Ridge Dental. You simply call the clinic and the front desk team will find a slot of you to come in to have your emergency assessed. The dental team at Nolan Ridge leaves space in our schedule each day to accommodate emergencies and last minute appointments. We also let each patient know that they may be asked to adjust their own appointment time to accommodate emergency situations when necessary



Dental emergencies include a broken tooth, severe toothache, lost filling or crown, swelling or infection in your gums, face or neck, significant bleeding and cracked or damaged teeth. If your concern is not on this list, it doesn't necessarily mean that it isn't an emergency. No matter what your concern is, you can call the clinic and our team will let you know how quickly they can make an appointment available for you.



When you visit our dentists for an emergency appointment, we will assess the issue, provide as much relief as possible, attempt to stop the problem from getting worse and provide a follow up treatment plan. If you are a patient, we will schedule you a follow up appointment. If you are not, we will share the follow up treatment plan with your regular dental clinic.



"During your emergency appointment, we will take x-rays, check the condition of your teeth, smooth off sharp edges on broken teeth, prescribe medication and/or refer you to a specialist," says Dr. Dima. "The goal of your emergency dental visit will be to relieve your discomfort, diagnose the problem and advise you of your options for resolving it". You can expect to leave the clinic with the situation stabilized, prescriptions for antibiotics or pain medication if you need it and a plan to treat the problem more thoroughly as soon as an appointment can be scheduled.



It is important to see a dentist as soon as possible if you are experiencing a dental emergency such as a broken tooth, swelling or severe pain. Our dental clinic in Nolan Hill is here for you when you need us most!.