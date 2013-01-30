Nominated for Best Indie Feature 2012 by C-47 Magazine Beer & Seed - Indie Film with Edge

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- A dark comedy about an older student (Veteran) who returns to college for a second chance in life, it doesn’t go as planned. A humorous look at college life and college vice, it contains the comedy hit “I Love the Fat Chicks”.



Life doesn’t always turn out as planned. Sometimes you want to start over, and that is what this film depicts. It champions the human spirit and is a gift of encouragement to older and younger viewers alike.



Available on Amazon.com, download and rental, thank you for supporting Indie Films.



About Bill Cox

Bill Cox, Writer/Producer from Houston, Texas is a professional Event Producer. A Navy Veteran and graduate of Central Michigan University, he uses his experience to achieve a gritty realism in this film.



He can be contacted: wmacox@comcast.net



Indie film with edge

Beer & Seed

http://www.beerandseedthemovie.com/