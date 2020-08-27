Non-Alcoholic Beer Market 2029 : Heineken N.V., Coors Brewing Company, Suntory Beer, Weihenstephan, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Non-alcoholic, non-infused craft beer is catching on with a massive populace. And, a number of factors are responsible for the same. One of the prominent ones is the growing demand for non alcoholic beverages due to growing awareness about harmful effects of alcohol. It is worth noting here that about 5% of all diseases recorded worldwide are a result of alcohol consumption.



Besides, major health conditions such as coronary heart diseases, and hypertension. 3 million lives were lost in the year 2016 due to alcohol consumption.Additionally, it is worth noting that these can be consumed by pregnant women, geriatrics, as we, as people suffering from health issues such as insomnia. In fact, some of these beverages arerich in antioxidants, enzymes and so on. Thus, are not as harmful to the body as alcohol based drinks.



As per TMR Research, the global non-alcoholic beer market would chart a sturdy growth trajectory from 2019 to 2029. This will lead to an increase in market worth and opportunities available to the market players.



Europe to Hold Dominant Place in the Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market over the

Forecast Period



Owing to players dabbling in product diversification and presence of robust distribution channels, Europe will chart significant growth over the forecast period. It is pertinent to note here that over the period ending 2016, it was the leading regional market. And, this is the trend that is anticipated to continue over the current period. Besides, it is important to know that the United Kingdom would be at the forefront of growth in the market as more and more people are adopting this variant of beverages.



It is significant to note here that presence of a large number of people in sports and athletics is a major reason of adoption of non-alcoholic beverages. Besides, a vast Islamic population is also driving the market on a higher growth curve in the European region.



Another region that will keep the market players hooked to its landscape is the Asia Pacific (APAC). Reasons that growth would be attributed to, in the region, include strict government regulations and a large consumer population of non-alcoholic beverages. Besides, awareness regarding harmful effects on health of alcoholic beverages is increasing. Some of the major players such as AB InBev are eyeing market share in the region. The company launched Hoegarden and Budweiser in India recently.



Innovation to be Key to Growth in Global Non-alcoholic Beer Market over the Forecast

Period



Most players operating in the global non-alcoholic beer market can witness the shift from alcoholic and to non-alcoholic beverages. They thus made moves to diversify product line to cater to this rapidly increasing population. Besides, as stringent regulations emerge in a number of regions regarding alcohol consumption, the non-alcoholic domain provides lucrative growth

opportunities.



The global non-alcoholic beer market is fragmented owing to a multitude of small and large players operating its playfield. Some of the most significant players in the market include Behnoush Iran, Drop Brewing Co., Heineken N.V., Coors Brewing Company, Suntory Beer, Weihenstephan, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, Bernard Brewery, Moscow Brewing Company,Carlsberg, Krombacher Brauerei, Arpanoosh, Kirin, and Erdinger Weibbra.



A number of other strategies are also noted in the global no-alcoholic beer market landscape. Players resort to these to ensure they stay ahead of the curve. These include mergers and acquisition and partnerships and collaboration. Besides, product development holds a prominent

place. Keith Villa came up with mom-infused and nonalcoholic beer to cater to needs of a wide consumer segment to tap into the novel opportunity. He is the founder of Ceria Brewing Co. and states that the beer will be available at a number of locations.



