Non-Alcoholic Beer Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Bernard Brewery, Big Drop Brewing, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, Krombacher Brauerei, Erdinger Weibbrau, Moscow Brewing

Over the past decade, the non-alcoholic beer market share has expanded at an exceptional pace courtesy a marked increase in the preference for low liquor content beverages. Moreover, the rising disposable incomes, particularly among the middle-class populace, has further boosted the growth potential of non-alcoholic beer industry. In fact, as per a research report, the total remuneration portfolio of the overall non-alcoholic beer market stood at USD 13 billion in 2016.



Concurrently, it would be prudent to mention that the worldwide per capita alcohol consumption has slumped since past few years – a factor that has encouraged prominent non-alcoholic beer market players to launch refined products. For instance, one of the foremost industry participant Heineken has recently released a new version of its flagship product, Heineken 0.0, a zero-alcohol lager with 69 calories per 33cl bottle. Apparently, the chief intention of Heineken to launch this new product is to offer the right taste of non-alcoholic beers to its consumers in Europe.



Owing to an exponential rise in health awareness and changing consumption patterns, non-alcoholic beer market share has expanded commendably in the past few years. However, there have been a few factors which have caused a considerable uneasiness across the non-alcoholic beer industry space. Apparently, one of the major obstacles to have hindered the product penetration has been the apprehension among consumers that the non-alcoholic beer is tasteless. In order to enhance the taste of alcohol-free beer, researchers around the globe, of late, have been working relentlessly to devise unique brewing methods.



Concurrently, it has also been said that the latest technique demonstrates the progress in manufacturing 'alcohol-free' varieties of beer more palatable for the costumers. This would, in turn, assist the prominent non-alcoholic beer industry participants to focus on developing an assortment of new products in the ensuing years.



With an objective to cater the growing base of health-conscious consumers, the non-alcoholic beer industry stakeholders have been reshaping their product portfolios by launching new alcohol-free beverages. Below mentioned are a few major instances of product launches which indicate the paradigm shift that is being witnessed across the non-alcoholic beer market in the recent times:



Following the success of its first two non-alcoholic beers, England based microbrewery St Peter's has recently launched a third range of non-alcoholic drinks. Brewed in a similar way as a normal beer, the 'Without' range of beers is a rich alternative over the alcoholic one. Primarily targeted toward ale and lager drinkers, the firm now aims to cater its consumers with vegan and organic beers. Apparently, with the growing consumer appetite for more choices and quality in the alcohol-free category of drinks, the growth prospects of non-alcoholic beer market appear promising.



Created after two years of experimentation by brewers of Dublin, Diageo-owned Guinness has launched a non-alcoholic and full-flavored lager, Open Gate Pure Brew, in January 2018. Ostensibly, the launch reflects the company's rising interest in low ABV and zero-alcohol beverages which have been the most profitable products for the non-alcoholic beer industry players.



Key industry participants are ErdingerWeibbrau, Kirin, Suntory, Carlsberg, Bernard Brewery, Coors Brewing Company and Drop Brewing Co. Other prominent participants include Arpanoosh, Heineken, Behnoush Iran, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Moscow Brewing Company, Weihenstephan and KrombacherBrauerei. Global market share is partially consolidated and highly competitive in nature owing to the large presence manufacturers and breweries. The industry is expected to witness new product development as players are likely to invest in mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their global presence.