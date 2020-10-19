Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Non- Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery



The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Non- Alcoholic Beverages Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Non- Alcoholic Beverages investments from 2020 to 2030.



The global Non- Alcoholic Beverages market is expected to grow from $406.4 billion in 2019 to $417.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $513.4 billion in 2023.



Top Leading Companies of Global Non- Alcoholic Beverages Market are PepsiCo; Coca-Cola; Nestle; Suntory Holdings Limited; Red Bull GmbH and others.



Market Insights:



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global Non- Alcoholic Beverages market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global Non- Alcoholic Beverages market. Africa was the smallest region in the global Non- Alcoholic Beverages market.



Increasing health awareness and consciousness among consumers, is driving the demand for beverages that provide nutrition, antioxidants and probiotics. Health beverages support detoxing, weight loss, digestive health, nutrition and in some cases act as meal replacements. For instance, Kombucha, a fermented tea made from a mix of yeast, bacteria culture, sugar and tea is increasingly being consumed as a health beverage. According to the Beverage Daily, the kombucha market is expected to grow 25% annually until 2020.



The non-alcoholic beverages manufacturing' market consists of sales of beverages that do not contain any alcohol by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages that do not contain any alcohol. The companies in the non-alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into non-alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Non- Alcoholic Beverages in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Non- Alcoholic Beverages market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Non- Alcoholic Beverages market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Research uses a bottom-up approach to assess the overall size of the market. Data from different industries and end-user industries and their applications across different product types are recorded and forecast during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments are documented by industry experts and experts, as well as company representatives, and by analyzing data from these segments and sub-segments over the last few years, externally verified to gain market size.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



