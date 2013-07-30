Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Drinks such as juices, sparkling ciders, sodas, soft drinks, tea, coffee are some of the non alcoholic drinks and beverages. They are termed as ‘Virgin Drink’ in the U.S, and in some cases do not contain more than 0.5% of alcohol such as non alcoholic wines and beers. Europe, North America are the regions which control the market. The global market of these beverages is growing at a steady pace. According to the Union of European Soft Drinks Associations (UNESDA), the European consumption of non alcoholic beverages totals to more than 120 billion liters per year. In the U.S., sales of beverage such as Ready to drink (RTD) coffee have witnessed a substantial growth, and are bound to rise further. Other beverages such as Iced coffee have gained popularity to the extent that food chains such as McDonald's have also started their own beverage—McCafe Frappés



The primary driver for the market is the preference given to functional beverages such as fruit juices over alcoholic drinks, as people consuming alcoholic drinks have the risk of falling prey to liver problems, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Apart from that, non alcoholic drinks such as green tea and fruit juices increase the level of antioxidants in the bloodstream, which could have an overall beneficial effect in the cardiovascular system. In 2009, Swedish dairy Skane Mejirier launched juices rich in probiotics to strengthen the immunity system. However, as some of these drinks in the U.S. have minimal amount of alcohol several states have made legal restrictions on drinks such as non alcoholic wines and beers. Another restraint is that soft drinks and sodas, lead to calcium depletion in the body. Due to high sugar content, UNESDA in 2006 gridlocked the selling of soft drinks to primary schools in the European Union. Coca Cola, Pepsi, Nescafe, Starbucks are some of the major players in the non alcoholic beverage market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



