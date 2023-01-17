NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Non-Asset Based 3PL Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Non-Asset Based 3PL market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Redwood Logistics (United States), Gallagher Transport (United States), Prestige Worldwide Logistics (United States), Nortex Logistics (United Kingdom), Everglobe Corporation (United States), Customs Logistics Grupo Agraz (Mexico), Astec Logistic (United States), FLY X Logistics, Inc. (United States), AMG Logistics LLC (United States), Nolan Transportation Group, Inc. (United States), IFLN Network (United States), Everglobe Corporation (United States), Amer-Trans Logistics (United States).



Scope of the Report of Non-Asset Based 3PL

The assets required to manage and implement a supply chain are not owned by a non-asset-based logistics service provider. In contrast, a non-asset-based 3PL does not own the assets required to conduct a supply chain. Rather of focusing on hardware, a non-asset-based corporation emphasises talent and experience. They can focus their emphasis on creative and customised supply chain solutions because they don't have big assets to manage. Meanwhile, investors in the United States continue to buy non-asset-based 3PLs and invest in new technologies in order to keep up with Amazon. Cold-chain suppliers, e-commerce players, and innovative logistics technologies are all seeing major investment in Asia.



On 30th June 2021, Mullen Group Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement and closed the acquisition of QuadExpress, the non-asset based third-party logistics provider business of Quad/Graphics, Inc. for USD 40.0 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis before working capital adjustments



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Industry (Industrial and Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Military, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Others), Transportation Mode (Road, Waterways, Rail, Air), Functions (Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/ Freight forwarding, Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Warehousing & Distribution (W&D), Value-Added Logistics Services (VALs))



Opportunities:

Enhanced Visibility of Supply chain Activities



Market Trends:

The Surging Demand due to most efficient means of delivering service

High Adoption due to Complete Adherence to Customer Demands



Market Drivers:

High Adoption due to wider network

The Growing Demand due to Flexibility in services & Infrastructure



On 2nd June 2021, Redwood Logistics (Redwood), a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, today announced the company has acquired both Skipjack Supply Chain (Skipjack) and Proactive Global Logistics (PGL) to launch Redwood Parcel, a comprehensive integrated parcel solution leveraging Skipjack's leading parcel technology and PGL's deep parcel expertise.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



